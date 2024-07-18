Biden orders to stage poll on Harris prospects in election race — TV

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden instructed to hold a public opinion poll to know the opinion of Americans about chances of Vice President Kamala Harris to win the presidential race if she replaces him, ABC television reported, citing an official.

According to him, Biden has become more responsive to calls for withdrawing from the race.

"The official noted that the president is wiped and exhausted, but the COVID-19 diagnosis gives him a chance to bring people together, have conversations and think while he recovers in Delaware," the TV channel said.

Axios web portal said earlier that Biden might announce the step-down from the presidential race as early as on July 20-21 in view of growing pressure from Congress leaders, Democratic Party members and close friends.