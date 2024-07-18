Iran calls for restoring nuclear deal, acting top diplomat says

DUBAI, July 18. /TASS/. Tehran remains a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program and wants to see it revived, Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said.

"We have an agreement made in 2015. <...> The US withdrew from it, dealing a blow to the accords. We are still a party to the JCPOA. The US has yet to come back to the JCPOA, so our goal is to revive the 2015 document. We are not seeking a new agreement," he said in an interview with CNN, when asked about consultations on the nuclear deal and potential agreements that could replace the JCPOA.

On July 16, Bagheri said in an interview with Newsweek that it was up to Washington to take steps to improve bilateral relations and resume the nuclear deal.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, incumbent US President Joe Biden has repeatedly signaled that Washington was ready to return to the nuclear deal. In April 2021, Russia, Britain, Germany, China, the United States and France entered negotiations with Iran in Vienna in an effort to restore the JCPOA to its original form. However, the talks ended without any result in November 2022.