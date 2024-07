NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. The majority of Americans are tired of the US government’s decision to provide taxpayer money to the "corrupt regime" in Kiev, US billionaire David Sacks said.

"Most [taxpayers] are tired of the never-ending demands for our taxpayer dollars to go to a corrupt regime instead of spending it at home," he wrote on the X social network.

He also said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "Wants more money. Again.".