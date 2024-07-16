Hungary to continue peacekeeping mission to settle Ukrainian crisis — top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. Hungary will continue its efforts to settle the Ukrainian conflict, the country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told journalists.

"We all know that this war doesn't have a solution in the battlefield, that has been proved already for the last two-and-a-half years very clearly. And if there's no solution in the battlefield, then the solution is only around the negotiating table," he stressed.

"If we block the channels of communication, if we don't talk to each other, if we organize events where only one party of the two having war is present, then we will not come to a solution," the top Hungarian diplomat said. "So, therefore, we will continue our peace mission," he stressed.

He said Hungary does not "take too much care about the attacks" in connection with the peace mission of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "Because if you only take care of the attacks, then you don't have time for real things to be done, right?" he explained. "We have to continue this peace mission of ours, especially putting into consideration that my feeling is that the global majority is on our side, and the global majority wants peace, the global majority wants the diplomatic channels to be reopened," the top diplomat went on to say.

When asked to specify whether Budapest had a peace plan on paper, he said "Actually, we have said it so many times that I'm pretty sure that it's being put on a lot of papers in a lot of places of the world."

"There should be a ceasefire established as soon as possible, which would give the chance for peace talks to be started," Szijjarto said.