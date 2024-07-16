West bets on long confrontation with Russia, but Europe won’t endure it — analyst

SHANGHAI, July 16. /TASS/. The West already started to develop a post-war European security plan, which designates Russia as a long-term adversary, but if Donald Trump retakes the White House, it could call into question more deployments of US forces in Europe, said Zheng Renyi, an expert at the Center for Russian Studies of East China Normal University in Shanghai.

"The West is already developing a European security plan for the time after the conflict in Ukraine and positioning Russia as a long-term security adversary with no room for maneuver. The rules of the game that formed after World War II, especially during the several decades of the Cold War, which made it possible to avoid direct destructive confrontation between the great Eastern and Western powers, are no longer in place. The West is trying out new rules of the game and prefers not to compromise, not to engage in dialogue and to pursue unilateral advantages in the search for imagined security. This approach is not new, especially in European history. It came around often, but as a result only exacerbated security challenges for the countries. It is hard to achieve true peace in this way," the expert told TASS.

Under current conditions, he said, such actions carry a high risk of creating a crisis in Europe and the world.

"The current major powers possess nuclear forces. The end point of escalation in a conventional confrontation could be the possibility of using nuclear weapons. This factor cannot be ignored," Zheng Renyi said.

He made the statement as he was commenting on reports that the US will begin deploying new firepower in Germany from 2026, which will have the longest range in Europe.

However, the expert said the very existence of NATO in the future could be called into question. Also, the ability of the US and Germany to economically and militarily support a new round of escalation is also in question.

Chances of Trump’s victory in US election

"Especially in the current environment, when the chances of Trump winning the election has increased significantly. That the US will decide to abandon Ukraine and get rid of its security commitments to Europe and return to the concept of ‘America First’ is becoming more likely. There is also uncertainty as to whether the next phase of US military deployment in Europe will take place," the expert said.

He said Germany and France are now showing a desire to play a more important role in European security after the conflict in Ukraine.

"But they have all rejected dialogue with Russia and opted for a model of military confrontation, which makes it hard for Europe to achieve true security and stability. Even if this exhausting confrontation arises, Russia will adapt, but Europe will not be able to endure it," Zheng Renyi said.