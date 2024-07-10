NATO countries to develop recommendations on policy toward Russia — declaration

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. NATO countries plan to elaborate recommendation concerning a strategic approach to Russia by the alliance’s next summit, according to the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington.

"For our next Summit, we will develop recommendations on NATO’s strategic approach to Russia, taking into account the changing security environment," the document reads.

According to the declaration, the NATO countries commit themselves "to constrain and contest Russia’s aggressive actions and to counter its ability to conduct destabilising activities towards NATO and Allies."

The declaration calls Russia a threat to the alliance in the long-term perspective, since Moscow, according to NATO, "is rebuilding and expanding its military capabilities." The declaration states that NATO countries are not seeking confrontation with Russia and pose no threat to it.

The participants in the summit also said that Russia’s closer political and military cooperation with Belarus has a negative impact on NATO’s security.

According to the declaration, "Belarus continues to enable" Russia’s special military operation "by making available its territory and infrastructure." "Russia’s deepening political and military integration of Belarus, including the deployment of advanced Russian military capabilities and personnel, has negative implications for regional stability and the defense of the Alliance," it says.