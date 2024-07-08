Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Russia on official visit

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on an official visit, as his flight landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport, according to a TASS reporter.

Exiting the plane, Modi greeted the welcoming party with the traditional Indian gesture of namaste. He was met by a Russian delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Modi then proceeded to the red carpet, where he was met by a guard of honor, and a military band played the Russian and Indian anthems.

He is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip, which will last from July 8 to 9. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said expectations are for "an important, full-scale visit" and that the two leader will be able to talk informally. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said the Kremlin "attaches paramount importance to this visit."

This is Modi's first trip after taking office as prime minister for the third time. He previously traveled to Russia in 2019 to visit Vladivostok. Modi's prior trip to Moscow was in 2015.