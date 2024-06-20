Finland joins NATO treaty on sharing nuclear information

HELSINKI, June 20. /TASS/. The Finnish government has approved a number of legislative acts amid the country's accession to the Agreement on Cooperation on Atomic Information (ATOMAL), which is related to the state's obligations in NATO, a report on the results of the cabinet meeting published on the government's website reveals.

It specifies that this agreement dates back to 1965. Helsinki was obliged to accede to it within a year of joining the alliance.

The purpose of the agreement is to provide a framework in which the US and NATO member states, as well as the alliance's military and civilian bodies, will share nuclear information deemed necessary to contribute to NATO's collective defense and security, as well as the possible use of nuclear weapons, the ATOMAL description says.

The treaty has been approved by the Finnish government and enters into force on June 20, the statement says.