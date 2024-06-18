No signals from Armenia for now that it wants to quit CIS — secretary general

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Armenia has not sent any signals about its desire to leave the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) or weaken its participation in the post-Soviet bloc, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev told TASS.

"No, you know, we don't have any signals regarding Armenia's intention to leave the CIS or weaken its participation," the organization's secretary general said in response to a relevant question.

Lebedev drew attention to statements from high-level officials in Yerevan regarding the membership of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. "But it was further said, I took note of it, that as for the CIS and the EAEU, Armenia will continue interaction with its neighbors within the framework of the Commonwealth. And I am sincerely happy about it and I hope that that’s how things will go," he emphasized.