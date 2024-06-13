Experts rule out Washington supplying Ukraine with nuclear arms

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The US administration will not hand over nuclear weapons to Ukraine, two American experts said, replying to a question by a TASS correspondent, at a conference in Washington organized by the International Schiller Institute,

"I think there's zero chance we would ever give Ukraine nuclear weapons. One, it’s insane. Why would we turn over the most dangerous weapons in the world to the most irresponsible nation in the world?" said Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and United Nations weapons inspector. "We have leaders in America that speak highly of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, but we know the truth. He is not a good leader," he added.

"We have leaders that talk about Ukrainian democracy, but we know the truth. It's not a democracy. We know it's the most corrupt place in Europe, maybe one of the most corrupt places in the world led by people who are totally inadequate to the task," Ritter stressed. "We would never in a million years give Ukraine a nuclear weapon and I'll just throw in another reason why: NATO has a nuclear doctrine," he added. "Key to that is that it’s kept within NATO," Ritter noted.

"I don't see the United States ever giving Ukraine weapons, nor do I see the United States ever standing by while Ukraine seeks to acquire nuclear weapons. We will never let the irresponsible entity known as Ukraine have nuclear weapons. That's my personal belief," noted the former UN inspector.

"I don't envision the US providing nuclear weapons to Ukraine unless it is as part of a scheme that allowed where we would control the nuclear weapons, but it would give us some degree of plausible deniability, some sort of a buffer between us and the actual employment," Republican Richard Black, a former member of the Senate of the General Assembly of the US state of Virginia, said.