{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Moldovan opposition leader announces campaign for closer ties with EAEU

The delegates welcomed these words with applause, chanting Victory

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moldova’s opposition bloc Victorie will launch a campaign for closer ties with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) ahead of the national referendum of European integration scheduled for October, the bloc’s leader, Ilan Shor said.

"I would like to announce that we have agreed with the Eurasia NGO that some 50,000 Eurasia ambassadors will go to Moldova to explain to each and every Moldovan national what the Eurasian Union is and what European Union is. They will do it not from TV screens where [Moldovan President] Maia Sandu reins, but is reality. Today, I am glad to inform you that we are kicking off a battle for the referendum. They will hold a campaign whereas we will engage in a battle," he told the second Victorie conference in Moscow.

The delegates welcomed these words with applause, chanting Victory.

The Eurasia non-government organization was set up to foster closer business and cultural ties between the post-Soviet countries.

In May 2018, Moldova was granted the observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union at the initiative of its then president, Igor Dodon. But Moldova’s attitude toward the CIS began to sour in 2020 when President Maia Sandu took office and her Party of Action and Solidarity took control of the Moldovan government in 2021. Notably, Sandu has not attended any CIS summits during her tenure. Chisinau only ramped up its anti-CIS rhetoric last year when Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu announced the formal denunciation of a number of CIS agreements that he described as no longer relevant.

Late in 2023, Sandu announced her plans to run for her second presidential term and suggested that a referendum be organized on the election day so that people could say what they think about the idea of Moldova’s integration into the European Union. These plans were strongly criticized by opposition forces who claim that Sandu wants to use the referendum to improve her and her party’s ratings that are downgrading amid the dire economic crisis and grassroots protests.

The Victorie bloc was set up by Moldova’s opposition parties at a conference in Moscow in April. Evghenia Gutul, head of Moldova’s Gagauz Autonomy, was elected the bloc’s executive secretary and Ilan Shor became head of its executive committee.

Tags
Moldova
Foreign minister to represent Turkey at conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — TV
Turkey has not yet officially said who will represent it at the conference
Read more
Zimbabwean president says Africa can feel Russia’s return
Emmerson Mnangagwa said the Russian leader "has no intention to dominate any countries - small, big, developed or less developed
Read more
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
Read more
Law on English prepares Ukraine for western occupation — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, such measures are taken so that "Western managers can be sent to state entities in Ukraine to manage the life of the Ukrainian population
Read more
Results of Russian cancer vaccine’s preclinical studies due in late 2024 — minister
The research "is financed by the state as part of the governmental order," Mikhail Murashko said
Read more
Process of ‘delisting’ Taliban due to importance of contacts in several areas — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that certain bloggers and journalists "react nervously to the fact that Russia maintains contacts with the Taliban movement," the current government in Afghanistan
Read more
US trade deficit amounts to $1 trillion — Putin
"Using the monopoly position of the dollar, the United States consumes a trillion dollars a year more than it produces," the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
Moscow shares joy felt by relatives of Israelis rescued from Gaza — Russian ambassador
The operation to free the hostages took place near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat, the IDF said
Read more
Paris, Washington to press for sending incomes from immobilized Russian assets to Kiev
"The Presidents commit to support efforts within the European Union and by the G7," says the French-US roadmap adopted after presidential meeting in the Elysee Palace
Read more
Minsk suggests launching dialogue on new Eurasian security system
Secretary of the Belarusian State Security Council Alexander Volfovich also said that Belarus suggested drafting the CSTO collective security strategy until 2035
Read more
Products from Republika Srpska will appear in Russian stores after SPIEF — Dodik
There are many parties here who are interested in products from the Republika Srpska, including wine, President of Republika Srpska said
Read more
Ship catches fire after being hit by projectile in Gulf of Aden — UK Navy
The captain reported no casualties
Read more
Qatar, Egypt threaten Hamas leaders at US behest to force them accept ceasefire — paper
According to The Wall Street Journal, mediators made the threat "at the behest of the Biden administration"
Read more
Kiev sent 15 drones to attack Russia’s borderline Kursk region in past day, no casualties
Kiev troops opened fire at the Tetkino border crossing and nine borderline settlements, acting governor Alexey Smirnov said
Read more
French citizens should not die for Ukraine — France’s party leader
"France should not die in a war that is not its own," Florian Philippot noted
Read more
Kiev claims it secured delivery of additional air defense systems from West
"We have already reached agreements with partners on additional air defense systems for Ukraine, and some of these decisions will be implemented sooner, while others - closer to the fall," Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
West wants to defeat Russia militarily to get access to its wealth — Hungarian premier
Orban recalled the period of the 1990s, when "Europeans were welcomed in Russia and managed to infiltrate the Russian economy, meeting no resistance"
Read more
West fails to ban Szijjarto from attending SPIEF
The foreign minister highlighted that it requires courage to talk to the Russians
Read more
Lavrov slams Paris' claims about absence of French instructors in Ukraine as lies
The Russian foreign minister added that, by and large, "they bomb everything else," recalling that not so long ago, drone strikes were carried out on Moscow at the beginning of the conflict
Read more
Iran urges Islamic countries to boycott trade with Israel — top diplomat
According to Ali Bagheri, countries of the Western world, particularly the United States, did nothing to stop Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Biden says Europe will be threatened if Russia wins in Ukraine
The US president also said Russia is "not going to stop at Ukraine"
Read more
Iran favors resolving Russia-West issues through dialogue — top diplomat
"We do not think that war is a solution," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Read more
Russia’s nuclear weapons can turn US into radioactive ashes — Kurchatov Institute chief
Mikhail Kovalchuk said that it was the US that used nuclear weapons against people in 1945, dropping bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan
Read more
Turkish minister says Botas, Gazprom to set up joint company in Istanbul
Alparslan Bayraktar expressed confidence that concrete work on the project will begin in the near future
Read more
EU spent $630 bln on replacing gas from Russia in 2021-2023
This is comparable to Europe’s total gas spending over the previous eight years
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites with 27 strikes over week
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,400 troops and five tanks in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat to visit Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11 — ministry
The minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings in Moscow and will take part in a BRICS+ session due to be held on the sidelines of the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod on June 11
Read more
Russia’s North group of troops continues to move deep into Ukrainian defense line
Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 135 military personnel in one day due to the actions of Russia’s Vostok group of troops
Read more
Over 20,000 coronavirus patients undergo treatment in Russian hospitals
Russia currently has more than 80,000 coronavirus patients, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said
Read more
Russia not going to fight against everyone — Putin
The head of state has repeatedly said that Russia has never refused from talks, unlike the Ukrainian side
Read more
West deliberately aggravates Ukrainian conflict — Hungarian PM
It is just a matter of time for "both US and Western European troops to appear on the frontline," Viktor Orban said
Read more
Putin sends strong message on nuclear arms to Europe — expert
"And this is definitely for sure, here the president is absolutely right that in this situation, the US is unlikely to unleash a global nuclear war against Russia and sacrifice itself to defend Europe," Dmitry Suslov said
Read more
EU exposes its real values by depriving Ukrainians of homes, jobs — Russian diplomat
The Russian diplomat stressed that nobody in the West really cares about Ukraine and its citizens
Read more
Biden informs Congress 80,000 US troops among NATO forces in Europe
US President specified that about 2,320 US troops are stationed in Saudi Arabia, 3,813 - in Jordan
Read more
France, US ‘determined to bring pressure to bear’ on Iran — Macron
The French president accused Iran of attacks against Israel and "operations of regional destabilization"
Read more
Houthis say they attacked two commercial vessels in Arabian Sea
The Yemeni naval forces, unmanned aircraft and missile troops conducted two joint operations in the Red Sea against the Norderney and MSC Tavvishi ships belonging to companies
Read more
Defense industry in Russia to make civilian products — Putin
The defense potential was not merely squandered in Russia in 1990s but it was destroyed, the head of state said
Read more
Russia calls on Armenian lawmakers to share list of Bucha victims — MFA
"For two years, we have been unable to get anyone, including the United Nations, to give us a list of people who allegedly died there," Maria Zakharova underlined
Read more
Transnistria's belonging to Moldova saved it from Ukraine's aggression, ex-president says
Dodon said that in the future Transnistria will not be able to exist without Moldova, so "it is necessary to negotiate"
Read more
New world order possible only with powerful trigger — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin pointed out that it is impossible to imagine a situation in which the West would want to maintain its dominance in a narrower format
Read more
Russia vows immediate countermeasures should West take its assets — MFA
"We have a range of political, economic countermeasures against those attempting to get hold of Russian reserves," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Iran’s nuclear program corresponds to IAEA requirements — top diplomat
It is "absolutely legal", Ali Bagheri Kani said
Read more
Houthis say they attacked British destroyer, two commercial ships
According to Sarea, the attacks came as a response to Israel’s actions in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
Read more
Former US presidential contender says Washington seeks regime change in Russia
A concern shared by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk
Read more
Palestinian president urges UNSC to convene over attack on Nuseirat
Gaza's Government Media Office says 210 Palestinians were killed and over 400 wounded by Israeli forces at the refugee camp
Read more
Press review: Day one of SPIEF in the books and Biden tells Kiev no strikes on Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 7th
Read more
Kiev troops fire 119 munitions towards DPR in past day
The Donetsk People’s Republic mission was informed about six injured civilians
Read more
Russia tests sixth-generation fighter elements on fifth-generation jet
The fighter prototype is expected to perform its maiden flight by 2025
Read more
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
Read more
Moscow has something to offer Beijing in military-technical field — Putin
The cooperation between Russia and China in the international arena has been a deterrent and an element of stability, the Russian leader said
Read more
Kremlin spokesman suggests asking Biden how it is that he ‘knows Putin for 40 years’
When he was a senator for Delaware, Joe Biden visited the USSR several times during the late 1970s, and Vladimir Putin was in his early 30s at that time and served in the KGB
Read more
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Read more
Battlegroup North improves frontline positions over past 24 hours — top brass
Three Ukrainian field ammunition depots were destroyed
Read more
West already heard Putin's words about possible arming of its opponents — Kremlin
When asked whether it would be revealed to whom the Russian weapons would be delivered, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "is not obliged to do so"
Read more
Foreign business wants to continue working in Russia — Kremlin spokesman
"They have concerns as regards rampant pressure on the part of their governments," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Pyongyang continues sending trash balloons to South Korea
On June 9, South Korea’s National Security Council decided to resume the use of loudspeakers on its border with North Korea as an "unbearable measure" in response to the launch of balloons carrying garbage from North
Read more
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl confirms West’s plans to split up Russia
Some people in the Atlantic Council, and this is not only Americans, but also British, even German and Austrian scholars, said that Russia could be divided just as the Federation of Yugoslavia was divided
Read more
Power in Ukraine usurped, Russia ready to look for who to negotiate with — Putin
The Russian president mentioned "the terms that we agreed on when we started those negotiations in Minsk and then in Istanbul, and not based on some inventions"
Read more
Light Piper aircraft makes emergency landing on highway outside Moscow
No casualties were reported, and there was no damage on the ground
Read more
Bretton Woods system dead and gone — Putin
"There is no other guarantee, so to say, other than confidence in the US economy, in the current global financial system," the Russian leader noted
Read more
US starts to pull troops out of Niger — report
The US agreed to withdraw its forces at talks in mid-May
Read more
Air defenses down Ukrainian drone over Russia’s Bryansk Region — top brass
The ministry said that a fixed-wing drone was used in the attack
Read more
West close to point of no return in Ukrainian conflict, clash with Russia looms — Orban
According to the prime minister, the danger of a new world war is growing
Read more
Ukraine’s missile strike on Lugansk was most devastating one since 2014 — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, "there have never been than many ATACMS fired at the entire Lugansk People’s Republic"
Read more
Over 270 Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in Nuseirat — Gaza Health Ministry
Health Ministry said 698 people were injured
Read more
South Korea to start broadcasting from loudspeakers on North Korean border
Seoul said that Pyongyang bears full responsibility for the rising tensions
Read more
Analyst says Americans, not Ukrainians were likely in charge of aiming ATACMS on Lugansk
Ukrainian forces fired five US-made ATACMS missiles at civilian sites in Lugansk
Read more
Over 980 agreements concluded at SPIEF-2024 for $71.87 bln — organizing committee
982 agreements were signed for a total of 6.43 trillion rubles
Read more
Putin sees no reason not to visit Kurils, because it is Russian territory
Russian President sees no reason to abstain from visiting islands
Read more
Foreign media's mood at meeting with Putin gives reason for cautious optimism — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, foreign media "are asking questions and inquiring, but this is more like information work and less like hysteria"
Read more
Moscow court arrests French citizen Vinatier for violating rules of foreign agent activity
Under the article Laurent Vinatier is accused of, the maximum penalty is up to five years in prison
Read more
West’s mistakes and path to peace: what Putin told global media
The conversation was moderated by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov
Read more
Israeli military frees four hostages in Gaza
The operation to free the hostages took place near a Palestinian refugee camp in Nuseirat
Read more
Bolivia won’t attend Ukraine conference in Switzerland — ambassador
According to Bolivian Ambassador to Russia Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste, Bolivia believes that in times of confrontation, building trust between the sides is an issue that "requires great responsibility and will, not only from those who are in direct conflict, but also from those who foment it
Read more
Israeli fighter jets attack Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in response to shelling — army
The military added that "IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon"
Read more
CIA has ‘no alibi’ over Nord Stream 2 — Putin
When asked who blew up the pipelines during interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian leader replied with a laughter: ‘You for sure’
Read more
North Korea sends around 330 trash-carrying balloons to South
According to Yonhap, many balloons fell in the sea
Read more
Putin calls for rapid modernization of Russian army
The Russian president stated that the world is seeing technological breakthroughs in almost all areas of life
Read more
US, Niger announce beginning of US troop withdrawal
Both sides "are dedicated to completing a safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal by September 15, 2024"
Read more
Press review: Israel, Hezbollah on warpath and India criticizes Russia-less Swiss talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 6th
Read more
Western leaders’ orders to use weapons against Russia may spark tragedy — Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, Russia’s current capabilities enable it to suppress such attempts immediately, but at the same time, it is always necessary to mull over future reverberations
Read more
Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin
"At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," the head of state noted
Read more
Ukraine fully governed, sponsored by West — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev also said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should repent before Ukrainians for "for his lies about imminent victory," for "devoting Ukrainians to destruction" and for "the revival of Nazism"
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day
They were committed by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighters and four pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft
Read more
US believes it is the right moment to wreck Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine, which is supported by the United States, is "a minuscule tool in this existential struggle," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Italian street artist Jorit dedicates new work to Donbass
This is not the first time that Yorit has addressed the situation in Donbass in his art
Read more
Almost all BRICS leaders confirm participation in Kazan summit, Lavrov says
Over 250 events are expected to be held as part of Moscow’s BRICS Presidency, which will culminate in the group’s summit in Kazan in October
Read more
US should stop undermining nuclear disarmament regime — Chinese Embassy
"The US should stop undermining the international nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime, reduce the role of nuclear weapons in national and collective security policies and act responsibly for the welfare of the world," the embassy representative said
Read more
West wanted to divide Russia into five parts, Putin fights for country's interests — Dodik
"The main goal of the West, of Europe, which has absolutely no resources, no gas, no oil, no rare metals, and no leaders, is to seize the resources that belong to Russia," Milorad Dodik said
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 400 troops over day in Russia’s South battlegroup’s zone
The enemy lost more than 400 military personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, a 152-mm howitzer D-20, a 122-mm howitzer D-30 and a 105-mm M119 howitzer
Read more
Russian economy strongly overheated — Sberbank CEO
"We have never had such main capacity utilization in our history," Herman Gref added
Read more
Sandu’s government braces for war — Moldovan ex-president
Igor Dodon fears that Maia Sandu and her policies are similar to measures earlier taken by Ukraine, and this may result in a military conflict
Read more
BRICS economies managed to smash US hegemony, says Bolivian president
Luis Arce pointed out that his country eyes participation in BRICS, as this offers "tremendous prospects for transformation and transfiguration along with accelerated industrialization"
Read more
Peace in Ukraine depends on EU, US elections — Hungarian PM
Answering the question of a TASS correspondent when peace in Ukraine can be expected, Orban said: "It can be achieved in two steps"
Read more
West plotting intrigues before SPIEF, Russia develops ties with Global South — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia is the driving force behind the formation of this new world order
Read more
Hamas will not surrender, to continue resistance — movement leader
Haniyeh emphasized that Israeli forces have failed militarily, politically and morally
Read more
Germany does not support Macron's idea of sending instructors to Ukraine — newspaper
EU diplomats report that there is resistance in Brussels to Paris' ideas
Read more
Ukraine pulls lots of elite troops to Kharkov Region, Russian official says
"From the first day of the liberation of the northern Kharkov Region in May, Kraken units were deployed there," Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Russia-Japanese cooperation agreement on elimination of Russia nuke arms terminated
The agreement is geared to help Russia safely eliminate its nuclear stockpiles that are to be reduced under bilateral or multilateral agreements, as well as its unilateral decisions
Read more
NATO chief may walk away from creating aid fund for Ukraine — Bloomberg
The new proposal, which might get backing from NATO defense ministers when they gather in Brussels next week, involves allies spending a total of at least 40 bln euros ($43 bln) per year on lethal and non-lethal aid for Ukraine
Read more
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl says West also planned to split up China
They also had reasons supporting the idea that China should split into a Muslim part and some other one, she said
Read more