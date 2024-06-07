Nicaraguan president's special envoy voices support for special military op

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The special representative of the Nicaraguan President for the development of relations with Russia, Laureano Ortega Murillo, expressed support for the special military operation at a meeting with Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), as reported on the Duma's website.

"Above all, I would like to reiterate our words of support for the special military operation that Russia is conducting for world peace. We would also like to express our disapproval of the declarations adopted by the US and other Western countries regarding the use of weapons on Russia," Murillo said.

In turn, Volodin thanked the representatives of Nicaragua for their position on the situation in Ukraine. "It is very important to realize how fragile the world is and how much we need to cherish it, as well as our relations, especially in security," the politician said.

