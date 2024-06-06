Trump sees chance of US going into WWIII because of Biden

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. Actions by US President Joe Biden increase the risk of a nuclear war, former US leader Donald Trump told Fox News.

Now is "the most dangerous point in the history of our country, because of the power of weaponry, nuclear weapons," said Trump, who is running for president again. "We have a chance of going into World War III because of our leader," he maintained.

According to Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are "at the top of their game, mentally." "And they are dealing with somebody that’s not at the top of their game, his game, and honestly, he never was," the Republican argued." "You look at his foreign policy over the years, it was always wrong," he added.

"I don’t want to see the country get into a nuclear war," the former US president said. He also said he disagreed with Biden in that climate change may pose an existential threat to the United States. "The only global warming that matters to me is nuclear global warming, beause that’s the real deal," Trump underscored.