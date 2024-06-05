Gunman who attacked US embassy in Lebanon sought Palestinian victory in Gaza

BEIRUT, June 5. /TASS/. The Syrian national who fired gunshots at the US embassy in Beirut earlier on Wednesday has confessed that he did it for the sake of a Palestinian victory in Gaza, the Al Hadath TV channel reported, citing a source involved in the investigation into the incident.

The source said that the attacker’s name was Qais Farraj.

According to the source, Lebanese servicemen conducted raids in refugee camps near the settlement of Majdal Anjar and the city of Al-Suwaira in the country’s east but found no traces of a terrorist cell, weapons or explosives.

The brother of the militant who managed to escape following the attack on the embassy has been detained.

According to earlier reports, a small arms attack on the US embassy involved several militants. One of the attackers was shot by security guards, one was wounded and another one managed to escape. The symbols of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) were discovered on the rifle that was used in the attack.

The US embassy said in a statement that its team was safe.