‘Anti-Iran’ resolution may lead to reduced Iran-IAEA cooperation — ISNA

DUBAI, June 5. /TASS/. A potential resolution by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which, Iran believes, is aimed against the Islamic republic, may lead to increased uranium enrichment and reduced cooperation between Tehran and the UN nuclear body, the ISNA news agency reported.

On June 3, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi demanded "credible explanations" from Tehran regarding the presence of uranium particles at two undeclared nuclear facilities. In the wake of Grossi’s statement, the European Troika of Great Britain, Germany, and France submitted a draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors, calling for the Islamic republic to provide explanations regarding those uranium particles and give the Agency access to the nuclear sites.

The United States and the three European nations have been exerting political pressure on the IAEA, Iranian analysts argue, which, they say, hampers Tehran’s cooperation with the Agency.

Last week, Massimo Aparo, Head of the Department of Safeguards at the IAEA, visited Iran, ISNA said. While, at a meeting then, the Islamic republic and the Agency agreed to strengthen mutual trust, the potential adoption of "an anti-Iran resolution" by the IAEA could threaten the progress made during the negotiations, the news agency warned.

On Tuesday, Russia, China and Iran called on the West to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program in a joint statement. The three countries insisted that the revival of the nuclear deal could help resolve the overwhelming majority of issues related to Iran’s nuclear program, particularly by providing IAEA inspectors with broad monitoring tools.