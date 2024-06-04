Former Polish judge believes US benefits from escalation on Belarus-Poland border

MINSK, June 4. /TASS/. The US is interested in escalation of tensions on the border between Poland and Belarus, said former Polish judge Tomasz Szmydt, who left for Belarus over disagreements with Warsaw's policy.

"First of all, it is the US that is interested in escalation on the border of Poland and Belarus. The Americans are waging a hybrid war against Belarus by proxy of Poles," he wrote on Telegram.

The former judge said he believes that the CIA supports criminal organizations that recruit refugees from the Middle East and Africa.

"Another piece of the puzzle is the increasing tension on the border on the part of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth’s government. Both the White House and the government in Warsaw see political benefits from such escalation. At the same time, no one in Warsaw is thinking about a rational solution to the problem," Szmydt said.

Polish, Latvian and Lithuanian forces regularly stop migrants from Africa and the Middle East, as they seek to enter Europe, and send them to Belarus, leaving the bodies of dead refugees at the border. Belarus stopped the expulsion of about 35,000 refugees in 2023, and about 31,000 in 2022. Since the start of the migration crisis in 2021, 54 deaths of refugee have been registered on the Belarusian territory near the borders with the EU countries.

On May 29, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the decision to form a 200-meter buffer zone on the border with Belarus. RMF24 radio reported restrictions will be placed on movements within the buffer zone in 27 settlements bordering Belarus. The measures were poised to come into force on June 4 for a period of 90 days. But the Polish interior minister said that the establishment of the buffer zone was postponed.