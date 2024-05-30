Political resolution to Ukraine conflict sole path to peace — top Chinese diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Settling the Ukrainian conflict diplomatically is the only way to restore peace and stability on the European continent, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"We are in favor of a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the absolute only way to restore peace and stability on the European continent as soon as possible," the top diplomat said in a video message to the participants of the 9th international conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era," emphasizing that China takes an objective position in international affairs, including on this issue.

The Chinese foreign minister drew attention to the growing instability and unpredictability in the international security landscape. In this regard, he pointed out that Moscow and Beijing must jointly help unify "the Global South and uphold justice in international affairs." "China and Russia will support each other during the BRICS and SCO chairmanship," Wang Yi added.

About conference

The 9th international conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" is being held in Moscow on May 30-31. It is organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). The conference is held annually, with Moscow and Beijing taking turns hosting it, as per the Memorandum of Cooperation between RIAC and CASS signed on June 25, 2016 during Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to Beijing.

