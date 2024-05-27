Recognizing Palestine now makes no political sense — Austrian foreign minister

BRUSSELS, May 27. /TASS/. Recognizing Palestine at this time will not yield any results, as this point should be part of a broader process to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

"Now the consensus is that it won’t bring any result, I don't see any meaningful political process taking place yet," the diplomat told reporters upon his arrival at the meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers.

He noted that Austria favors resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state principle.

In late April, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that several EU countries would recognize Palestine by the end of May. On May 22, Ireland, Spain and Norway decided to recognize Palestine’s statehood.