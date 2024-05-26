Top Spanish diplomat calls on Israel to implement UN court ruling — TV

ISTANBUL, May 26. /TASS/. Spain expects Israel to implement the ruling of the International Court of Justice, which bound it to stop its military operation in the Gaza Strip and immediately open the Rafah crossing to deliver humanitarian aid, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

"The International Court of Justice is a UN structure and its ruling is binding for all. We expect all parties to implement it," he said in an interview with the TRT Haber television channel.

According to the top Spanish diplomat, his country’s parliament will pass a resolution recognizing Palestine on May 28. "We will endorse this decision because we support the two-state solution to the Palestinian problem. If we don’t do this, we will leave behind a negative legacy," he said. "We believe that the Palestinian people deserves justice. We want peace in the region. We want to see peaceful coexistence of the two states [Palestine and Israel]. This way we can save humankind’s conscience."

Along with Spain, two more countries - Ireland and Norway - have announced their decision to recognized Palestine. Following these statements, Israel recalled its ambassadors from these countries and their ambassadors were summoned to the Israeli foreign ministry.

Today, as many as 143 out of 193 United Nations member countries, including Russia, recognize Palestine’s statehood.