{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Ukraine’s long-range glide bombs targeted by Russian jamming — Reuters

It is reported that Russian jamming has successfully targeted the GLSDB’s navigation system which enables it to be steered around obstacles

LONDON, May 24. /TASS/. Russian jamming has repeatedly kept Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) bombs Ukraine has been using since earlier this year from hitting their intended targets, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Ukraine sought Western weapons with longer ranges than US-supplied GMLRS rockets that can hit targets at a distance of around 70 km. The GLSDB bomb developed jointly by Boeing and Saab helped answer that need. The two companies added a rocket motor to the long-range glide bomb and readjusted it for use in multiple rocket launchers. While delivery times had been constantly pushed back, Ukraine has been using the bombs since spring, including in its attacks on Tokmak and Makeyevka.

However, Russian jamming has successfully targeted the GLSDB’s navigation system which enables it to be steered around obstacles. While Boeing has said that the bomb can partially defeat jamming, one of the sources told Reuters that it would take the manufacturer months to fix.

Neither Boeing, nor Ukrainian officials immediately responded to Reuters’ request for comment.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Russian intel chief sees attack on Slovak PM as attempt to take out unwanted politician
"Liberal elites don’t like him because he dared to advocate the national interests of his country and people," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
Two Crimean residents killed by Ukrainian missile attack — regional head
An unspecified commercial facility near the city of Alushta was also hit, but it was empty at the time of the attack
Read more
Poland muses on possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine
There are no tangible decisions yet, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pawel Wronski said
Read more
US ready to discuss with Ukraine deep strikes on Russia — secretary of state
"As I said to Congressman [Bill] Keating, we're always open to listening to our partners," Antony Blinken said in response to a remark that the US should send a clearer signal to Ukraine that it can deliver retaliatory strikes on the Russian territory with US weapons
Read more
Press review: West's gameplan for iced Russian assets and Germany goes to bat for Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 22nd
Read more
China uses bombers to simulate strikes on targets near Taiwan
Earlier, the Chinese military said that the country’s army had essentially surrounded the island while rehearsing various scenarios to check real combat capabilities
Read more
Russian troops destroy 38 Ukrainian observation posts in Kherson area — governor
The Battlegroup Dnepr actively defended the left bank of the Dnieper River: artillery fire denied Ukrainian armed formations the ability to regroup, destroying enemy boats, reconnaissance and strike drones
Read more
Kremlin brands Blinken’s remarks on Raisi’s death as tactless
Dmitry Peskov also described Antony Blinken's words as "a boorish statement toward an entire nation"
Read more
Russia, China warn US, NATO against setting up military infrastructure in Afghanistan
The leaders of Russia and China also expressed their intention "to boost Afghanistan-related partner interaction both at the bilateral level and on multilateral platforms"
Read more
West has no weapon capable of reversing situation in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged that the US will maintain regular deliveries of US weapons and military equipment to kiev
Read more
Taiwan's new leadership pushing island towards war with China, says Beijing
Wu Qian stressed that the People’s Liberation Army of China "will continue to take necessary countermeasures" in response to supporters of "Taiwan’s independence"
Read more
Seven documents signed following Russia-Bahrain talks
The delegations exchanged folders with the relevant agreements in the presence of the two leaders
Read more
Press review: Bahrain turns to Russia for Gaza settlement and Moscow answers US asset grab
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 24th
Read more
Kremlin sees nothing political in proposal to update Baltic Sea border
Dmitry Peskov underscored that the level of confrontation in the region required to take appropriate steps to ensure Russia's security
Read more
Slovak PM’s shooter planned assassination attempt two days in advance — website
Juraj Cintula said that he did not want to kill Fico, but only intended to "damage his health" enough so that the politician would not be able to carry out his duties as prime minister
Read more
Orban says he won’t wear body armor
An attempt to assassinate Fico took place in the Slovak town of Handlova on May 15
Read more
Russia attaches special importance to friendly relations with Africa — Putin
The president went on to say that last year’s second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg created conditions for enhancing productive and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas
Read more
NATO helping send mercenaries, terrorists to Ukraine, FSB chief says
Alexander Bortnikov specified that these mercenaries come from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military train with tanks near Kharkov
Near the settlement of Korotich in the Kharkov Region, Russian troops hit a sports aerodrome that served as a training base for UAV operators, the defense circles said
Read more
Taiwanese army ready for potential conflict — Defense Ministry
"We are not seeking conflict but will not sidestep it in order to ensure the country’s security and defend our wonderful motherland," the Taiwanese military agency underlined
Read more
Sanctions against Russia, China, Iran produced no results — US senator
Rand Paul also criticized the US administration’s plans to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian forces admit Kiev may agree to loss of territory for peace with Russia — ABC
Alexander Bakulin noted that the Ukrainian forces try to stabilize the situation at the frontline, but the Russian Army "continues to achieve constant success" in the Kharkov Region
Read more
First group of Ukrainian pilots completes F-16 training in US
According to the Politico newspaper, the pilots are now headed to Europe to undergo additional training
Read more
More than half of Kharkov region city of Volchansk liberated — lawmaker
Kiev admits that the situation in the region is extremely tense for the Ukrainian army
Read more
China takes measures against US defense companies over Russia-related sanctions — MFA
The decision to impose retaliatory measures by China comes into force on May 22, 2024
Read more
Putin arrives in Belarus on state visit
The Russian president said that during his visit to Minsk, he planned to discuss security issues with Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
EU to feel full extent of Russia's wrath should it use its assets to help Kiev — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia has a full arsenal of political and economic response measures against unfriendly countries
Read more
Security to be first subject for talks between Russian, Belarusian leaders — Lukashenko
Besides, economic issues will be discussed during talks in the extended format, the Belarusian president added
Read more
Beijing invites other countries to join Chinese-Russian lunar station project — official
"We support Russia’s initiative in this regard," China National Space Administration chief Zhang Kejian said
Read more
Republika Srpska to present project of peaceful division of BiH in 30 days — Dodik
The draft resolution includes seven clauses, with the first one stipulating to "declare July 11 the International day of contemplation and remembrance of the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica and to observe it annually"
Read more
Vucic thanks Russia, China, other countries for their position on Srebrenica resolution
The Serbian leader also listed the countries of Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America that abstained or voted against the resolution
Read more
New agreements contribute to Russia-Bahrain relations development — king
According to Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Middle East appreciates that Russia is ready "to move forward together"
Read more
Russia prepares to open diplomatic missions in three African countries — Lavrov
It is reported that the sides are dynamically developing inter-parliamentary and inter-party relations
Read more
Zelensky hysterically demanded that Western countries "bring Russia to its knees" — Lavrov
The minister also called ridiculous the West's attempts to lure countries to the Swiss meeting on Ukraine and then address Russia with an ultimatum
Read more
Russian ombudswoman asks to speed up swap of Ukrainian POWs
Tatyana Moskalkova said that it had been impossible to return those 500 servicemen home for months, even though the Ukrainian side had received a full list of these POWs
Read more
'Ukraine summit' delays real political outcome of conflict — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that those who really cherish peace would neither permit arms deliveries or give a go-ahead to terrorist attacks
Read more
African countries resist West's attempts to drag them into Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted the special potential of cooperation between Russia and Africa
Read more
Concentrations of militants in Afghanistan threatening CIS borders — Kyrgyz security chief
According to Kamchybek Tashiyev, international terrorist organizations and "sponsors behind them" are seeking to use social and political tensions across the world "to solve their strategic tasks"
Read more
Ukraine trying to destroy Volchansk, military analyst says
Kiev conceded that the situation in the Kharkov Region is extremely challenging for the Ukrainian troops
Read more
Taliban can stabilize Afghanistan if left to its own devices — FSB director
"Undoubtedly, we cannot but be concerned about what is happening in this country," Alexander Bortnikov said, adding that "positive trends should be noted"
Read more
Countries that recognize Palestine
Read more
Ukraine to face overwhelming defeat unless diplomatic solution found — Hersh
The journalist noted that he is aware that, in the past few weeks, several Ukrainian brigades told their command that "they will no longer participate in what would be a suicidal offensive against a better trained and better equipped Russian force"
Read more
Japan imposes sanctions over alleged North Korean weapons deliveries to Russia
As part of its anti-Russian sanctions, Tokyo imposed sanctions on two Cyprus-based companies
Read more
Azerbaijani border guards take control of four villages on border with Armenia
"Today, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan took control of the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh District," the statement reads
Read more
FSB chief slams NATO for dragging Moldova into confrontation with Russia, Belarus
"Moreover, Chisinau is being pressured to consider giving up its national identity and statehood in general," Alexander Bortnikov pointed out
Read more
Results of UNGA vote on Srebrenica utter failure — Russian mission
"The only real consequence of the ill-considered move of the Bosniaks and those who support them was the opening of Pandora's Box of 'genocidal' files that lie gathering dust 'in the closets' of many," Dmitry Polyansky noted
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers large batch of missiles for Strela-10M3 air defense systems
The missile is designed to engage low-flying targets under enemy jamming conditions and also drones and cruise missiles
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 8 times in past day
In a separate development, seven shelling attacks on positions held by Syria’s pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone: six in the country’s Idlib province and one in the Latakia province
Read more
Ukraine’s long-range glide bombs targeted by Russian jamming — Reuters
It is reported that Russian jamming has successfully targeted the GLSDB’s navigation system which enables it to be steered around obstacles
Read more
Press review: Palestinian state gaining momentum and British PM sets new election
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 23rd
Read more
Norway to further restrict entry to Russian tourists from May 29
Oslo said it would grant exceptions "in certain cases," including for those visiting their close family residing in Norway
Read more
Attack on Slovak PM signals Western shift to 'overt terrorism' — Russian intelligence
The SVR stressed that Western countries’ "insincere official wishes of good health for Fico conceal the true face of the globalist sect"
Read more
Russia has prevented outside forces from tearing Serbia apart for decades — source
According to the source, hence the attempts to "reconcile the contraries, to compensate for the natural and close relations in the East, including with officials in Moscow and Beijing, with clumsy curtsies to the Kiev regime and its sponsors"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Andreyevka community in Donetsk area over past day
Russian troops repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko to hold talks in Minsk
The trip to Belarus became the second foreign visit for Vladimir Putin after he was inaugurated as Russia's president for a new term on May 7
Read more
Ukraine’s military intelligence directly involved in Crocus attack — FSB head
Alexander Bortnikov stressed that all circumstances of that crime would be solved and all the participants in it would be punished
Read more
Putin, King of Bahrain call for de-escalation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone
It is reported that the Bahraini king and the Russian president stressed that the UN Security Council should fulfill its responsibilities in resolving global conflicts
Read more
Kiev resorting to total terrorism as it stands no chance to win on battlefield — FSB head
Alexander Bortnikov also referred to systematic Ukrainian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure inside Russia, sabotage in Russian border regions
Read more
BRICS countries' satellite constellation exceeds 1,200 spacecraft — Roscosmos CEO
Roscosmos invited partners to cooperate in crewed flights
Read more
Italian Economy Minister admits EU central banks doubt use of seized Russian assets
The European Union, Canada, the United States and Japan seized Russia's assets in the amount of about $300 billion after the start of the special military operation
Read more
Russian troops employ silhouette-blurring stealth suits in Ukraine operation — designer
The suits are designed to hide troops from enemy thermal imaging systems, the tech firm HiderX specified
Read more
FSB chief says ever more countries refuse to bow to orders from outside
"Russia closely cooperates with these countries," Alexander Bortnikov noted, pointing to "the long-established and new contacts in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America, primarily in the field of countering international terrorism"
Read more
All UK politicians Russophobic, elections not to change relations with Moscow — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov has described the UK elections as its "internal affair"
Read more
Ukrainian troops booby-trapped bodies of dead civilians before retreating from Avdeyevka
According to the official, in some cases, family members saw the bodies of their dead relatives booby-trapped by the troops
Read more
Hull of crashed presidential helicopter has no bullet traces — Iranian General Staff
The General Staff reported that "it can be said with certainty that the crashed helicopter caught fire only after hitting an elevation"
Read more
Georgian minister says Saakashvili to be transferred to prison ‘when time is right’
Ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili is in the private Vivamed clinic in Tbilisi
Read more
Declassified files from Russia’s FSB detail abuses by US, French troops in 1945 Berlin
Major General Alexey Sidnev who headed the Berlin sector reported a rise in US troops’ crimes against German citizens in his November 9, 1945, memo
Read more
Military attaches from friendly states visit Russian Northern Fleet ships
Northern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov said that Russia’s Defense Ministry and Navy Command attached special attention to developing international military cooperation with friendly states
Read more
Bahrain to improve relations with Iran soon — king
It is reported that "there is no reason to postpone the restoration of relations between the two countries"
Read more
Russian premier to attend CIS heads of governments meeting in Ashgabat
The council is expected to approve the Concept of Cooperation of CIS Member States in Energy until 2035 and the roadmap for improving infrastructure and developing international transport corridors until 2030
Read more
Putin signs decree allowing seizure of US assets in Russia
Under the decree, the Russian copyright holder has the right to "apply to the court with a claim to establish the fact of unjustified deprivation of his rights to property due to a decision by a US state or judicial authority and to receive compensation for said damage"
Read more
Over 20 people detained in connection with Crocus City Hall attack — FSB chief
In the probe, the FSB has been assisted by its counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Alexander Bortnikov said
Read more
Deploying Western troops to Ukraine to trigger world war — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto stressed that Hungarians grew "tired of the attempts to drag all of Europe and even the entire world into the war"
Read more
US trains Ukraine for possible nuclear emergency — official
According to National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby, Washington is "working to reduce nuclear risks in Ukraine"
Read more
Finland to ask for details of Russian military’s wish to clarify border in Baltic Sea
"Finns have no reasons to worry," Elina Valtonen said
Read more
Israel has ‘surprising plans’ on restoration of security in the north — Netanyahu
He added that Israel "acts constantly on the northern front."
Read more
Yerevan, Baku withdraw troops from border in Tavush, entrust it to border guards
According to the statement, adjacent border areas of Azerbaijan will be protected by units of Azerbaijan’s state border service, starting from May 24
Read more
France tests upgraded nuclear-capable ASMPA missile — armed forces minister
Sebastien Lecornu said that the launch "demonstrates their superiority and operational reliability"
Read more
Georgian PM says EU commissioner sought to scare him by mentioning attack on Slovak PM
Irakli Kobakhidze said he wanted to make the threat public as a precaution
Read more
Some US intelligence community members blame US for Ukraine conflict — US journalist
The US investigative journalist also pointed to "the haphazard state of the Biden administration’s foreign policy"
Read more
US launches comprehensive review of cooperation with Georgia — secretary of state
The US administration is launching new policy of visa restrictions against Georgian state officials, Antony Blinken said
Read more
Russian forces not to let Ukraine hold on to Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov — commander
It is stressed that these are "originally Russian territories and it is unlikely that Ukraine manages to retain them"
Read more
Russian court bans Czech CEZ from disputing with Gazprom Export abroad
In case of violation of the ban, the court ruled to recover 57.7 mln euro from the Czech company in favor of Gazprom Export
Read more
World ignores 3,500 Serbs killed in Srebrenica area — Dodik
After taking Srebrenica, the Serbs offered the Muslims an evacuation
Read more
Putin, King of Bahrain to hold talks in two sessions — Kremlin
The King of Bahrain arrived in Moscow on May 22 on an official visit
Read more
Russia ready to help Africa defend its sovereignty — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that the fight against new colonial and neo-colonial practices was coming to the forefront
Read more
Russia remains most reliable gas supplier despite sanctions — MFA
Western countries are not conducting a proper investigation into Nord Stream blasts, Maria Zakharova noted, adding that it was the West that restricted supplies of hydrocarbons from Russia
Read more
Iranian General Staff warns against hasty conclusions on presidential helicopter crash
New information about the disaster will be published only after "complex expert work," the General Staff said
Read more
Threat of world war grows every day — Hungarian foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto recalled that the Hungarian government had long stated that it was impossible to resolve the Ukrainian conflict militarily
Read more
Ukraine wants to provoke NATO into clash with Russia — Russian ambassador to US
"Such provocative statements are extremely dangerous and reckless", Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
Russia to launch Milky Way space activity safety project this year — Roscosmos
Roscosmos believes that this project will bolster the BRICS status as a participant in the safe space activity
Read more
Kiev to unveil reduced 'peace formula' ahead of Swiss conference
Reuters says Kiev’s expectations of the event have become way less optimistic
Read more
Hungary rethinking role in NATO, PM says
Viktor Orban underlined that Budapest had no plans to participate in NATO’s actions that could drag member states into the conflict in Ukraine and lead to a direct confrontation with Russia
Read more
No weapons from West can turn tide of special operation — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the West was now "intensively provoking tensions and constantly raising the level of escalation"
Read more
Iranian president’s helicopter caught fire only after crashing — General Staff
According to a statement, after the crash, the pilot managed to "establish contact with the pilots of two more helicopters"
Read more
Idea of using US weapons for strikes on Russia comes from hotheads in Congress — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the general fairway of Washington's foreign policy is aimed at "provoking war to the last Ukrainian"
Read more
FSB chief blames West for pressing Ukraine to undermine peace initiatives
According to Alexander Bortnikov, Kiev is instead circulating ineffective "peace formulas"
Read more
Missiles for Strela-10M3 air defense systems prove effective on battlefield — gunmaker
"9M333 surface-to-air missiles have been produced by the Kalashnikov Group since 2020 and have proved to be efficient in the special military operation in accomplishing combat missions," the statement says
Read more
Nornickel plans to build platinum production plant in Bahrain
"There are also projects and agreements related to the repair of Russian ships at the shipyards in Bahrain," Alexander Novak noted
Read more
BiH to express protest to all countries who opposed Srebrenica resolution — top diplomat
In the minister’s opinion, those who opposed the resolution allegedly "have no respect for rulings of international courts"
Read more