Top diplomats of Russia, Syria discuss situation in region amid Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad have discussed the emerging situation in and around Syria against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian escalation.

"The emerging situation in and around Syria was discussed in detail, including against the background of the ongoing armed escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides paid special attention to the tasks of promoting a comprehensive settlement in Syria with strict adherence to the principles of respecting its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as the post-conflict reconstruction of this country," the ministry added.

The Russian diplomats pointed out that during the meeting the sides "substantially considered practical aspects of further deepening of bilateral multifaceted cooperation, including the holding of joint events timed to coincide with the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Russian-Syrian diplomatic relations in July 2024."

The statement emphasized that the Syrian foreign minister was in Moscow on a private trip.