Hungary views relations with Russia as mutually beneficial partnership

BUDAPEST, May 23. /TASS/. The Hungarian government regards relations with Russia as a partnership that both sides benefit from, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office, Gergely Gulyas, said at a briefing.

Asked how he would characterize Hungary’s current relations with Russia, Gulyas described them "as a partnership based on mutual interests."

Earlier, the Hungarian government repeatedly confirmed that it intended to continue cooperation with Russia in those areas that were not affected by the EU sanctions. Budapest has also said that it considers it necessary to keep open channels of communication with Moscow, including to find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Hungary, like other EU and NATO members, was included in Russia's list of unfriendly countries. Like Western sanctions against Russia, this has limited contact between the two countries, but still has not prevented them from continuing to cooperate in many areas, including energy. Hungary continues to buy Russian oil and gas. The construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary, designed by Rosatom, is considered the flagship bilateral project.