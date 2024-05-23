Nine people killed in stage collapse at Mexican political rally

MEXICO CITY, May 23. /TASS/. Nine people, including a child, were killed after a stage partially collapsed at an election rally in San Pedro in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, La Razon reported, citing officials.

Presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez, who was at the event, said that four people died at the scene and another five, including a child, succumbed to injuries in hospitals. More than 60 others were injured in the incident.

The tragedy occurred at a rally to conclude the campaign of Lorenia Canavati, a candidate for the Citizens' Movement party. On stage with Canavati were Maynez, the party's presidential nominee, and Martha Herrera, a Senate candidate from Nuevo Leon.

According to video footage, a sudden gust of wind toppled a large screen that was behind the speakers at the time, displaying the party's logo.

The candidates were not injured in the collapse, Maynez said in a post on X, adding that he was returning to the scene to assist the injured.

The rally took place at El Obispo Baseball Stadium and was nearing its conclusion, with the politicians preparing to give their closing remarks. The band Bronco was getting ready to perform for the crowd.