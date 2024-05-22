Xi outlines plan to turn China into tourism powerhouse

BEIJING, May 22. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged to make China an innovative tourist power promoting traditional values, reads a statement on the "important instructions" of the leader and the ruling party in this area, which the Chinese Foreign Ministry handed to the TASS office in Beijing.

"China has created the largest inner-tourism market worldwide and become a leading country in global outbound travel, as well as a leading destination," the leader noted. Xi "gave some instructions for the work in tourism, stressing the importance of the necessity to improve the existing system and to make China a tourism power," the statement reads.

The Chinese president urged tourism development in China "to be guided by the idea of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, to fully, precisely and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and to adhere to the principle of preserving traditional foundations and developing innovation, improving quality and efficiency."

Meanwhile, Xi admitted that tourism development now faces not only opportunities but also challenges. He did not specify what he meant.

According to him, tourism must improve people's quality of life, further develop the economy, build spiritual pillars, showcase China’s image and expand exchanges between countries.

On May 17, the All-China meeting on tourism development took place. There, the importance of protecting and promoting Chinese cultural heritage, as well as development of tourism amid the national specifics was discussed.