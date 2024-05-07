Sierra Leone's foreign minister congratulates Putin on inauguration

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister Timothy Kabba has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his inauguration as Russian president.

"I would like to convey my congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on his inauguration, his re-election. I am very happy to be in Russia on this historic day. My visit is evidence of our desire to further strengthen bilateral ties in all areas," he said during talks with acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Putin took office as president of Russia for the fifth time. The ceremony that kicked off his new presidential term took place on Tuesday. The Russian presidential election was held from March 15 to 17. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won 87.28% of the vote. The election’s turnout was 77.44%, the highest in Russia’s latest history.