Police lifts cordon near parliament building in Tbilisi

TBILISI, April 29. /TASS/. Special force units of the Georgian Ministry of Interior left the territory adjacent to the parliament building where the protest rally against the foreign agents law was staged, TASS reports.

The last special force officers were in Chichinadze Street leading to the service entrance to the parliament. The situation was the most tense there during the rally but the decision was made to lift the cordon after protesters started leaving the street. Police squads are only present near the Georgian parliament at the moment.

Representatives of nongovernment organizations and political parties staged an action of protest in Tbilisi on Sunday against the foreign agents law. Clashes with police started later near the parliament building. the situation is now calm and the greater portion of protesters broke up.