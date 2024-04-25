Egypt delivers Hamas' proposal on year-long ceasefire to Israel — TV

CAIRO, April 25. /TASS/. The Egyptian authorities have handed a proposal drafted by Hamas over to Israel, asking for a year-long ceasefire in exchange for Palestinians stopping attacks on Israeli forces, the Dubai-based Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, Egypt "has handed Hamas’ proposal over to the Israeli delegation, which calls for a year-long complete ceasefire [in Gaza] in exchange for the suspension of attacks on Israeli forces by radical groups."

Besides, sources say that Cairo has put forward its own initiative, demanding Israel fully suspend its operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza near the Egyptian border. In exchange, the Egyptian authorities promise to ensure "progress in talks" with radical Palestinian groups about the Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. Israel started carrying out retaliatory strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. On December 1, 2023, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire that had taken effect on November 24 and resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip.