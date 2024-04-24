North Korea’s economic delegation leaves for Iran — agency

TOKYO, April 24. /TASS/. A North Korean delegation led by Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho has left for Iran, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the media outlet, the Foreign Trade Ministry’s delegation departed Pyongyang on April 23. No information was provided on the goals and agenda of the visit.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency points out that the trip may be related to the two countries’ plans to boost military ties.

North Korean officials last visited Iran in 2019.