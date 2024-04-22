Risks of Middle East conflict expansion 'are very real,' says CSTO chief

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) observes with alarm the escalation and growth of tensions in the Middle East and views the risks of the conflict further expansion as real, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told TASS on Monday.

"The CSTO Secretariat is alarmed and concerned with the escalation in the Middle East and rising tensions in general," he said. "According to our experts, there are risks of the conflict’s further expansion and they are very real."

According to Tasmagambetov, a characteristic feature of the present-day world, which undergoes a period of transformation, is that "many conflicts not only escalate, but also get out of control."

"Universal and regional security systems are unable to apply an effective influence on the conflicting parties," he added.