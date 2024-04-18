North Korean leader arrives at public event in Aurus luxury car gifted by Putin

SEOUL, April 18. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has again used an Aurus luxury vehicle received as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit a public event, Yonhap reported on April 17, citing footage by Korean Central Television.

On April 16, Kim attended an opening ceremony of a residential construction project in Pyongyang where he arrived in an Aurus.

On April 10, the vehicle was also spotted when the North Korean leader visited Kim Jong Il Military and Political Academy. In March, Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s sister, said that he had used the car for the first time to attend a public event.

On February 20, the Korean Central News Agency reported that Putin presented Kim with a Russian-made car. Later, the spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed to TASS that it was an Aurus executive car.