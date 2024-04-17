Turkish foreign minister urges West to stop Israel, prevent war in region

ISTANBUL, April 17. /TASS/. The US and other Western countries should stop Israel from making steps that would cause the Gaza conflict to escalate into a broader regional war, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said as he visited Qatar.

The minister traveled to Qatar for talks with the emirate’s officials and Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of Hamas’s political bureau.

"From the very start we talked about the risk of the conflict spreading across the region, there is a risk of a broader regional war. It is obvious that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, in order to stay in power, is trying to plunge our region into war. We don't want third countries to bring conflicts to this region. The US and Western countries should stop Israel, tell it "Stop!" and prevent the conflict from spilling over," Fidan said.

The minister called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which could build a foundation for the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.