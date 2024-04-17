Israeli tanks return to northern parts of Gaza — TV

DUBAI, April 17. /TASS/. Israeli tanks returned to the Gaza strip, which they left several weeks ago, Al Arabiya reported.

"On Tuesday, Israeli tanks once again entered the northern part of the Gaza Strip, which they left several weeks ago. According to the locals, the tanks returned to Beit Hanoun and surrounded several schools, where families of internally displaced people took shelter," the TV channel reported.

The locals also say that Internet access was cut off in the Beit Hanoun area and in Jabalia.

The situation in the Middle East sharply worsened after the incursion of militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and hostage-taking. In response, Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started striking the enclave and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.