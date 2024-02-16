US senators facing ‘mission impossible’ if trying to influence Hungary’s NATO affairs

BUDAPEST, February 16. /TASS/. Hungary will be happy to welcome US senators, but should they attempt to put pressure on the country’s parliament concerning Sweden’s bid to join NATO, their mission will prove impossible, Gergely Gulyas, head of the prime minister’s office, told reporters, commenting on the upcoming visit to Budapest by a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress.

Gulyas pointed out that US legislators are always welcome in Hungary, since it stands for the development of bilateral relations in all the areas.

"However, should they come intending to tell us how to live life and what decisions to make, I would advise them not to do so, as in that case their mission, as they say, will be impossible," said the official, who is a minister in the government.

"No pressure should be put on us, as we are a sovereign country and we believe that a sovereign country should not put pressure on another, especially when it comes to allies," he added.

The US senators are expected to meet with members of the Hungarian parliament. However, Gulyas admitted that he was unaware whether they would hold any meetings in the Hungarian government.