Ukrainian army’s withdrawal from Avdeyevka is question of time, Ukrainian expert opines

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The retreat of Ukrainian units from Avdeyevka is only a matter of time, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Military Legal Studies, Alexander Musienko, opined.

"The situation is very complicated. In my opinion, the withdrawal of our contingent from Avdeyevka is only a question of time," he told Radio NV (New Voice).

According to Musienko, the retreat of Ukrainian units is "the only scenario that can be implemented in order to save strength." "We have to recognize that the situation is deteriorating rapidly and there is no point in bringing reserves there," he stressed.