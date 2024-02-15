Air defense coalition created at meeting in Ramstein, Ukrainian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. An international coalition to provide Kiev with air and missile defense systems has been established following Wednesday’s 19th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, 15 countries have joined the air defense coalition.

The activity of the drone coalition has been officially launched, the Defense Ministry said. The minister specified on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia) that eight countries - the UK, Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Estonia - had joined it.