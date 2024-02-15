Israel claims elimination of Hezbollah senior commander

TEL AVIV, February 15. /TASS/. The press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported eliminating a senior commander and his deputy from the elite Radwan Force unit of the military wing of the Lebanon-based Shia party Hezbollah during strikes on Lebanon on February 14.

"Last night (Wednesday), a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces, Ali Muhammad Aldbas, his deputy commander, Ibrahim Issa, as well as an additional terrorist operative were killed," the press service said in a statement.

"The terrorists were eliminated in a precise airstrike carried out by an IDF aircraft on a Hezbollah military structure in Nabatieh [in Lebanon]," the press service added.