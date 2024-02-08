UN to focus on resolving conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza in 2024 — secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS, February 8. /TASS/. Resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza will be the focus of the United Nations’ work for peace and security in 2024, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

"On the peace and security front, I believe it is especially critical to find solutions to two burning conflicts that are having profound global consequences: Ukraine and Gaza," he said at a press conference on the global organization’s 2024 priorities.

Guterres added that it is important to work for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter and international law.

"And in Gaza, the situation just keeps getting worse. In addition to the death and destruction from military operations — starvation and disease are bearing down on Palestinians in Gaza," the secretary-general said. "We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. We need also the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. And we need real, visible, concrete steps towards a two-State solution - based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements."

Guterres added that UN humanitarian convoys are still being denied access to the Palestinian enclave, while its humanitarian staff working in Gaza continues to face multiple dangers there.