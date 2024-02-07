US operations in Syria, Iraq targeted civilians, Iranian envoy says

DUBAI, February 7. /TASS/. Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, has sent a letter to the head of the UN Security Council, accusing the US of deliberate strikes on civilians and vital infrastructure in Syria and Iraq.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the military operations carried out by the United States on Iraqi and Syrian territory on 2 February 2024. These unlawful operations deliberately targeted civilians and essential infrastructure, resulting in numerous civilian casualties and injuries," the Mehr news agency quoted the letter as saying.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that US aircraft struck over 85 targets on the night of February 3 in a series of attacks on positions of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) and affiliated groups in several border areas of Iraq and Syria. Those strikes were conducted in response to an attack on a Western coalition military base near Al-Tanf on the Syrian-Jordanian border that killed three US servicemen and wounded 40. The US and NATO have blamed Shiite armed groups, which are believed to be backed by Tehran.