Conflict in Syria
US has started strikes on Syria — ABC

Meanwhile, Qatar’s television channel, Al Jazeera, said that the outskirts of the Syrian town of Abu Kamal, located in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor on the border with Iraq, had been bombed

NEW YORK, February 3. /TASS/. The United States has begun military strikes on Syria in retaliation for the attack on the US base in Jordan, the ABC television channel said citing a US administration official.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s television channel, Al Jazeera, said that the outskirts of the Syrian town of Abu Kamal, located in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor on the border with Iraq, had been bombed. In addition, the Al Arabiya television channel reported that there were explosions near the Al-Qa’im crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

ABC News said that the strikes were likely to target pro-Iran groups.

Earlier, Washington said that US troops stationed in Jordan had been attacked by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq movement. The Pentagon said that three US troops were killed and more than 40 wounded. The United States pinned the blame for the attack on Iran as well. US President Joe Biden confirmed earlier that he had already decided how Washington would respond to the attack on the Jordanian-Syrian border.

After the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned that they will increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq as the US continues to provide military aid to Israel.

SyriaUnited StatesSyrian conflict
Ukraine receives two more air defense systems — President Zelensky
According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s authorities have been working on the supplies on these systems at various level for months
Medvedev says NATO 'playing with fire' with latest military exercises
The politician stressed that Russia doesn’t plan to attack any of the bloc’s members
State defense order performance close to 100% — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that "the state defense order for 2023 was significantly increased again"
Russia’s Lantset drones a 'nightmare' for Polish-made Krab artillery — website
According to the article, a total of 23 artillery systems have been destroyed and 4 have been damaged since the beginning of the armed conflict
Russia’s defense sector adds 500,000 new employees since start of special op
One major plant increased its headcount over the year from 4,800 to 19,500, Denis Lysogorsky noted
In Ukraine vs Russia case in The Hague Kiev put itself in the dock — Russian MFA
"The case ‘fabricated’ by Ukraine has fallen apart: all Ukrainian claims to the effect that Russia had allegedly violated the Convention and abused it to justify the beginning of the special military operation were completely rejected by the court," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Turkey-US F-16 deal comes with no strings attached — source
Commenting on Turkey's plans around the F-35 project, the source said that "there are no changes in the positions of either country at the moment and the US statements at this stage should be considered as a declaration of goodwill"
China ready to ensure global security together with Russia — Chinese top brass
Wu Qian pointed out that under the strategic leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China-Russia relations had steadily developed and cooperation between the two countries' military departments had deepened
UN court sets limits for review of Ukraine’s Genocide Convention lawsuit against Russia
The court concluded that the discussion whether Russia’s use of force against Ukraine and the recognition of Donbass republics constitute a violation of the Genocide Convention does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction
Old saying about army, navy being Russia's best friends should include church too — Putin
The saying attributed to Russian Emperor Alexander III
West supplies Kiev with less air defense systems than it promised — army spokesman
According to Yuri Ignat, Kiev continues consultations with its partner countries on this matter
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — Fox News
According to the American lawmaker, the merit for which Trump should be awarded is the help in signing the Abraham Accords - documents on the normalization of Israel's relations with the UAE and Bahrain
Paris transport workers to stage strike during summer Olympics
The strike should last from February 5 to September 9
Iran's spiritual leader orders to avoid direct military confrontation with US — newspaper
According to the sources, Iran's armed forces have been put "on the highest alert," ballistic missiles have been deployed along the border with Iraq, and air defense systems have been activated
Putin, General Staff discuss drones-related problems
The President noted that from his daily contacts with the soldiers, who fight at the front line, he drew a conclusion about the importance of drones
Ukrainian army recruiters break into houses, use drones to entrap evaders — eyewitnesses
People targeted by the recruiters’ dragnet have even resorted to building rough dugout shelters in the woods, a resident of the region said
Ecuador decides to transfer Russian military equipment to US under pressure — diplomat
On January 10, the country's president, Daniel Noboa, said that Ecuador would transfer Russian-made and Ukrainian-made equipment to the United States in exchange for new equipment worth $200 million
Vast majority of Russians want to help Donbass, Putin convinced
The Russian leader also expressed confidence that both Crimeans and all of Russia wanted Crimea's return to the Motherland
Russia open to substantive proposals for diplomatic settlement in Ukraine — MFA
Alexey Polishchuk said there’s no hope now that the West will change its approach to the Ukrainian settlement
Germany is destroying its automobile industry, Putin says
"We should help them somehow," the Russian President added with a smile
Putin, Lukashenko to approve new integration programs for 2024-2026 — MFA
Alexey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Department of the CIS Countries, noted that Moscow and Minsk paid considerable attention to working out joint measures to counteract the negative consequences of illegitimate Western sanctions
Sandu keeping Moldovans from voting in Russian presidential election — Dodon
Russia requested last November that polling stations for the Russian presidential election be opened in Moldova, where more than 200,000 Russian citizens live
US should be ready to deter both Russia and China over next decade — official
US National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby told that Russia has been demonstrating "destabilizing behavior"
Production volumes in Russian defense sector growing steadily — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that the defense industry plants were doing a tremendous amount of work in three shifts
Houthis say 600,000 mobilized fighters undergo 3-week crash courses
Abdel Malek al-Houthi stressed that "training and qualification enhancement activities" for the Ansar Allah personnel were "very important and will be expanded"
Russia respects BRICS countries' ideas on Ukraine settlement — MFA
At the same time, Sergey Ryabkov remarked that the West continued to deny the reasons and motives for starting the special military operation
Norilsk Nickel expects metals production at 2023 in midterm — Senior VP
Sergey Stepanov added that the current period is the most suitable to repair major units
Yars ICBM launchers embark on combat patrols in Siberia drills
Overall, the drills involve about 1,000 personnel and more than 200 weapon systems
Tesla to recall nearly 2.2 mln vehicles
Warning lights on indicators have a smaller font size than requirements by US safety standards
Time working for Russia in Ukrainian conflict, Hungary’s Orban says
The minister admitted that he was unable to change the minds of other EU leaders
Several facilities in Syria’s governorate attacked by unidentified aircraft — TV
Airstrikes presumably had been carried out by US planes
Achieving self-sufficiency crucial for sovereignty — Putin
The president emphasized that Russia will turn into a decrepit and worthless country unless it defends its own people
Ukraine needs new wave of mobilization to rotate troops — Kiev mayor
A general mobilization was announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since then, with the authorities doing everything possible so that draft age men cannot evade military service
Russian figure skater Valieva thanks everyone for words of support in wake of CAS ruling
On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled to disqualify Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules starting on December 25, 2021
Releasing to Kiev bodies of POWs from downed Il-76 is investigation’s competence — Kremlin
"During the investigation, of course, all procedures are determined by the investigative authorities," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian senator slams 'unlawful' Dutch court ruling on Scythian gold
It is also noted that Crimean museums should not have taken their treasures away from the republic amid the unstable situation during the state coup in Kiev
Five more African countries join Proliferation Security Initiative
The number of African members in the initiative has grown to 11
Russia issued 170,000 e-visas in August-December 2023 — Foreign Ministry
The Consular Department noted that nationals of nearly 60 foreign countries can make short trips to Russia using their ordinary passports "without the need to obtain visas"
Zaluzhny to be dismissed as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's military this week — CNN
Head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate GUR, Kirill Budanov, and Commander of the Ukrainian military’s ground forces Alexander Syrsky, are named as possible successors to Valery Zaluzhny
Austria’s opposition slams decision to allocate 50 bln euro to Kiev as act of betrayal
Herbert Kickl vowed that if his party came to power after this fall’s parliamentary elections Austria would stop allocating money to Ukraine
Press review: Skeptic Hungary waives veto to pass Kiev aid and West vows more Ukraine arms
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 2nd
Russian forces deliver 127 strikes on Ukrainian plants, arsenals, airfields last month
According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, in order to prevent its own defenses from crumbling, the Kiev regime is tossing its remaining reserves into battle, while urgently conducting a draconian forced mobilization drive
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day
Ukraine’s losses totaled as many as 45 personnel, two pickup trucks and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system
Russian defense industry made real breakthrough during special military operation — Putin
"The workers of all the country’s defense enterprises have proven that they are worthy of our great ancestors," the head of state noted
Emergency munition release in Russia’s Voronezh Region causes no casualties
The Defense Ministry noted that six private buildings suffered damage
Russian watchdog concerned about tainted bananas from Ecuador
If no effective measures are taken by Ecuador, the authority will have to move to the second stage of restrictive measures, the press service said
Russia lodges protest about Estonia’s plans to rebury Soviet servicemen — Foreign Ministry
"This act will certainly get a response," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized
Israeli military demolishing Palestinian buildings to create ‘buffer zone’ — NYT
According to the report, since November, Israel has carried out at least 33 controlled demolitions, destroying several hundred buildings
Iran’s intelligence ministry says Mossad agents in 28 countries exposed
The ministry also gained "data on secret military facilities, weapons factories, and strategic civilian infrastructure" in Israel
Zaluzhny's fate to be decided by US, not Zelensky, former Ukrainian PM says
According to Nikolay Azarov, Valery Zaluzhny keeps in contact with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all those who actually do the military planning in Ukraine and send weapons to it
Russian authorities, arms makers do everything to support special op fighters — Putin
The Russian leader specified that there are currently 6,000 enterprises employing 3.5 million people in the military-industrial complex
China seeks to develop stable relations with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin did not disclose whether a telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden could take place any time soon
Russia’s GigaChat, Western ChatGPT reflect divergent worldviews — Russian prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin added that "it is important to use those models that correspond to our own national interest"
Germany to suspend funding for UN agency helping Palestinian refugees
Germany will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza through other channels, according to the statement
Second time's the charm: EU approves 50 bln euros in aid to Ukraine
The EU will annually approve budget payments to Ukraine as part of a support program
Production of tanks in Russia grew fivefold — Putin
The head of state also noted that the production of in infantry fighting vehicles increased more than 3.5 times
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Top Hungarian diplomat hails Budapest’s ‘major triumph’ at EU summit
"Hungary's participation in collective decision-making led to the formation of a control mechanism that guarantees that the funds are spent as per agreement, with the European Commission reporting annually to the European Council," Peter Szijjarto noted
Reviving Israeli-Palestinian peace process impossible without truce — diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya noticed that "UN leaders at all levels are unanimous" in their support for an urgent and widespread ceasefire as a prerequisite for rendering humanitarian assistance on proper scale
Russia to demonstrate Checkmate, MiG-35 mockups in Saudi Arabia
Other exhibits include upgraded Il-76MD-90A airlifter painted in new corporate UAC colors
Ukraine receives two more air defense systems — President Zelensky
According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s authorities have been working on the supplies on these systems at various level for months
EU money will go to support bankrupt Ukrainian state — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister explained that according to a number of Western experts, "the Ukrainian economy is connected to a life-support machine"
Russian aircraft begin patrolling Syria-Israel disengagement line — military
Commenting on the situation in Syria, the Russian official said that three attacks on Syrian pro-government forces had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Kiev wants to get as much as $1 trillion at Russia’s expense
Ukraine plans to have a budget deficit of $43.9 billion in 2024
Israel approves terms of deal with Hamas, reached in Paris — Qatar
Qatari Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Majed al-Ansari emphasized that at this point, the parties to the conflict have been discussing via mediators the concept of the deal, but its details are yet to be coordinated
Russia to donate $4,4 bln to World Health Organisation
Russia sold billions of dollars' worth of weaponry abroad last year — Putin
"The Pantsir systems are in great demand. I must say that they are very popular on the international arms markets," the head of state noted
EU aid falls short of what Kiev regime needs to reach its martial goals — Spain’s El Pais
According to the publication, the Russian army surpasses the Ukrainian armed forces in all areas and Ukraine’s national debt is rapidly growing
The origins of Russia’s traditional New Year’s celebration
Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on Israel’s Eilat
The movement’s spokesman Yahya Saree said that several ballistic missiles hit certain facilities belonging to the Israeli in the area of Umm al-Rashrash
Press review: EU barking at Russia louder than real bite and Zaluzhny sacking rumors swirl
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 31st
Preparations for Putin’s Address to Federal Assembly underway, no exact date yet — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained that usually preparations for this event take several months
Russia’s answer to Groundhog Day: Yekaterinburg hedgehog predicts early spring
The hedgehog selected the plate symbolizing the arrival of early spring and then came up to a plate signifying that this spring will not be sunny
Japan appoints new ambassador to Russia — agency
He became 63-year-old Akira Muto
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Ukrainian forces turned into terrorist organization, fire at civilians, medics — Putin
"The thing that you know as the Ukrainian armed forces has surely turned into some kind of terrorist organization, they shoot at ambulance vehicles," the Russian president noted
Zaluzhny reports about situation around Avdeyevka to Zelensky
The general headquarters meeting came amid rampant media speculation that Zaluzhny could be dismissed today
Kronshtadt submarine joins Russian Navy
The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov, Northern fleet Commander Alexander Moiseyev, and representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and the shipyard
UK to launch ballistic missile as part of nuclear sub trials — The Sun
It will be the first time since 2016
LPR in Donbass braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Kiev’s draconian mobilization
Human Rights Commissioner Viktoriya Serdyukova stressed that in the LPR, just as anywhere in Russia, the observance of human rights and freedoms is guaranteed
Putin moved by stories of wounded soldiers eager to rejoin units, comrades on frontline
The President noted that doctors, and neurosurgeons in particular, have a very difficult job
Russia says its forces repel seven Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
In the Krasny Liman area, the enemy’s losses amounted to more than 290 servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and one US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit
Black box data confirms external impact on Il-76 near Belgorod — source
A Russian military transport Il-76 plane carrying 74 people was shot down by Ukrainian troops over Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine on January 24
Russia denies allegations about use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that Russia had allegedly used grenades with chloroacetophenone in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine
West tries to push Russia out of global market — Russian economy minister
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, adjustments of the transportation system, payment systems and financial settlements are required in view of attempts of Western countries to create problems
Kiev informs White House about Zelensky’s decision to fire Zaluzhny — WP
The newspaper said that White House officials "did not support or object to" Valery Zaluzhny’s dismissal
Yars ICBM systems embark on combat patrols in Urals and Siberia drills
The missile units are practicing moving the launchers to field positions and providing for their security and defense
Yars ICBM launchers embark on combat patrols in Siberia drills
In the course of the drills in the Altai Region, the Strategic Missile Force’s personnel practiced the tasks of conducting a 100 km march, equipping their positions, camouflaging and providing combat security for materiel
Abhazia eager to take part in BRICS events
Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba was confident that "Abkhazia’s participation would validate the approach to multilateralism and justice in international relations"
US well briefed on details of Zelensky-Zaluzhny conversations in Kiev — Russian diplomat
Her statement comes in the wake of a Washington Post report about Zaluzhny telling Zelensky that the situation on the battlefield would hardly improve whether or not the president sacks the general
Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip — IDF
According to the media, 75 servicemen died during the ground offensive
Press review: Houthis flummox paper tiger US and West pulls plug on Palestinian aid group
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 29th
Russian weapons superior to NATO counterparts, Putin says
"Our defense industry demonstrates a very good both pace and quality of work," the Russian leader underscored
OSCE leadership conceals Kiev’s crimes against Russian civilians
Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Volgarev said the organization and its institutions showed same approaches since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Ukraine’s artillery shelling attacks on Kherson Region decrease — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, Ukraine is extensively using drones of various types
Russia makes top three countries boasting digital competences — PM
The average level of exploiting AI technologies in the area of economy and public management in Russia increased 1.5-fold over the past two years, Mikhail Mishustin said
Experts say Il-76 was shot down with Patriot missile — Investigative Committee
It was also established that the aircraft was attacked by two missiles from the area of Liptsy, in the Kharkov Region of Ukraine
Covid pandemic continues, expert says
Alexander Gintsburg noted that "the pathogen has not gone anywhere, has given a powerful impetus to many technological innovations in healthcare and science"
Russian forces destroy IRIS-T missile system in Kherson Region
Two 120 mm mortars, their crews and ammunition were wiped out near the Sadovoye settlement in the Kherson area
UN court sets limits for review of Ukraine’s Genocide Convention lawsuit against Russia
The court concluded that the discussion whether Russia’s use of force against Ukraine and the recognition of Donbass republics constitute a violation of the Genocide Convention does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction
