EU leaders urge to speed up delivery of shells, missiles to Ukraine — statement

BRUSSELS, February 1. /TASS/. European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels have called for speeding up supplies of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, according to the summit's final declaration.

"The European Council also reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles, notably in view of the commitment to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery ammunition," the statement said. In addition, the European Council "calls on Member States to explore all options to meet Ukraine’s needs and accelerate efforts to that end, including continued stock donations, redirection of existing orders and the placing of the necessary new orders, which will contribute to increasing European industry’s production capacity."

According to the document, EU leaders have once again postponed until at least March a decision on expanding the European Peace Facility to increase arms deliveries to Ukraine. "The European Council reviewed work in the Council on military support for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and the proposed increase of its overall financial ceiling. It invites the Council to reach agreement by early March 2024 to amend Council Decision (CFSP) 2021/509 on the basis of the proposal of the High Representative [of the EU Josep Borrell] for a Ukraine Assistance Fund and the proposed key modalities, taking into account suggestions by the Member States," it said.

At the same time, according to the document, the EU confirms its readiness to support Ukraine as long as necessary.