Russia’s Lantset drones a 'nightmare' for Polish-made Krab artillery — website

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian-made Lantset loitering munitions have become a nightmare Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems that Ukrainian armed forces use in battle, says an article, published on the interia.pl website.

"Russia’s Lantset drones are a nightmare for Polish-made artillery, used by the Ukrainians," the article says. "They are one of the most important anti-artillery weapons."

According to the article, a total of 23 artillery systems have been destroyed and 4 have been damaged since the beginning of the armed conflict. Overall, Ukraine has received 72 such vehicles, the article says.

The prototype for the Krab artillery system was developed in 2001. The first trials started in 2012. The system uses 155-mm NATO shells, weighs 48 tons, is crewed by 5 people and has a maximum firing range of 67 km.