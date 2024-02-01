Hezbollah to continue shelling Israel until ceasefire in Gaza — AP

NEW YORK, February 1. /TASS/. Lebanon-based Shiite organization Hezbollah will not agree to a ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border until there is one in the Gaza Strip, Associated Press (AP) reported citing sources in Lebanon.

The sources also noted that Hezbollah had rebuffed a US proposal to move its forces several kilometers back from the border.

Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), assured the news agency that "neither side appears to want war." However, according to him, "a miscalculation could potentially trigger a wider conflict that would be very difficult to control."

According to AP, the risk of a full-scale armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah may become an inevitable consequence of the conflict between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. Earlier, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah cautioned that the movement was ready for a fight "without limits" in the event Israel initiates full-scale combat.

According to Lebanon’s news portal Naharnet, since October 8, 2023, over 2,000 projectiles and 350 kamikaze drones have been launched from Lebanon toward Israel. As a result, 12 servicemen and seven settlers have been killed, 170 have been wounded. In south Lebanon, 39 civilians have become victims of Israeli attacks since the onset of the escalation. During border operations, Hezbollah units have lost 173 militants.