US, UK striking Houthi targets in Yemen — television

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The US and British armed forces are carrying out strikes against facilities of the rebel movement "Ansar Allah" (Houthis) on the territory of Yemen, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel reports.

According to it, the northern outskirts of the city of Saada - the administrative center of the same-name governorate were attacked. There have been no reports of injured people or damage to infrastructure.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemen-based Houthis said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November.

Overnight on January 12, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom delivered airstrikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, including the capital, Sanaa and Hodeidah, using aircraft, warships and submarines. US President Joe Biden said the military action was ordered in response to "unprecedented Houthi attacks" on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and that the strikes, targeting Houthi munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems, were delivered in self-defense.