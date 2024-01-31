Russia's BRICS chairmanship unlocks vast cooperation prospects — Iranian embassy

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Iran is ready for cooperation within BRICS in all areas, and Russia's chairmanship in the association opens many avenues for this, Counselor of the Iranian Embassy in Russia Hadi Goudarzi said during a discussion titled "Russia's Role in the New BRICS" on the sidelines of the Russia exhibition and forum.

"Russia is the largest and most powerful country, which offers great opportunities for BRICS countries as the association’s chair in 2024," he said. According to the diplomat, BRICS has good prospects for developing economic, scientific and technological ties. "Iran is open to cooperation within BRICS in all fields," the counselor emphasized.

In August 2023, six new members, including Argentina, were invited to join the association. However, Argentina declined the invitation at the end of December. Five new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members on January 1.

