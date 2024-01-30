Ukraine’s accession to EU would be catastrophe for European economy — Orban

PARIS, January 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s accession to the European Union would have catastrophic consequences for the European economy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with Le Point magazine.

"This case [farmer protests in Europe - TASS] shows what a serious problem Ukraine is for Europe, even not taking into account the conflict," Orban noted. "Ukraine coming closer to the European Union or even its accession to the EU could have an enormously destructive impact on the European economy, particularly on the agricultural sector," he said.

EU countries should not allow their farming sectors to go to ruin for the sake of Ukraine, Orban stressed. "Competing with Ukrainian producers is destroying our farms. This should not take place and Ukrainians must understand that. The European Commission must protect Europe’s interests from Ukraine, not represent the interests of Kiev to the detriment of European farmers," he added.

Farmers in a number of European countries, including Belgium, Germany, Poland and France, are protesting against numerous European regulations for agriculture as well as against the uncontrolled import of Ukrainian agricultural produce to Europe.