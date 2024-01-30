Hamas rejects hostage deal agreed in Paris — Israeli newspaper

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has rejected a draft proposal for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip that was developed through talks in Paris involving Egypt, Israel, Qatar and the US, the Jerusalem Post newspaper writes.

Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) have rejected the hostage deal developed in Paris over the weekend because it does not include a permanent ceasefire, the paper notes. The Jerusalem Post cited a Hamas statement expressing the shared position of the movement and the PFLP that Israeli troops must stop their offensive operations in Gaza and leave the Strip before any hostage swap could be carried out.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing a source, that even though the negotiators had reached a general consensus, it was likely to be very difficult to work out the specific details of the deal. According to preliminary terms, the first phase of hostage releases should involve a six-week pause in fighting with every civilian held by the Hamas movement exchanged for three Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. The ratio may be increased for Israeli soldiers, CNN noted. A longer pause in military activities is possible beyond the six weeks, the broadcaster added.