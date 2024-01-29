Hungary requests Ukraine to continue Russian oil transit — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, January 29. /TASS/. Hungary has requested Ukraine to continue transiting Russian oil to Central European countries over its territory, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba and head of the presidential office Andrey Ermak.

"I requested my Ukrainian partners to provide for reliable oil transportation along the territory of their country," Szijjarto said at a press conference streamed by the M1 television channel.

The Hungary’s Foreign Minister also said he had raised the issue of unacceptability of including Hungarian company in the Ukrainian list of the so-called "international war sponsors," as it happened with the OTP Bank because of his intention to continue operations in the Russian financial market.