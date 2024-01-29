‘From South Pole to North Pole’: Lukashenko on substance of talks with Putin

STRELNA, January 29. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he and counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the whole range of issues during his recent visit to Russia, everything "from the South Pole to the North Pole."

"We have really done some very serious work these past two days. I’m not kidding. I can put it this way, from the South Pole to the North Pole. We even discussed the problems of Antarctica as well," he said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich and I then went from the south to the north. Of course, we analyzed the events that are taking place in the world. Take the aspirations of Russia and Belarus, and the People's Republic of China. Russia is at the forefront of this, because it bears the greatest burden and suffers more than anyone else. The reason for all of this is the Houthis, the Middle East, the South China Sea, and problems with Taiwan. It's all because the multipolar world is coming," the Belarusian president continued.

Lukashenko explained that Western countries "have resorted to armed conflicts" in their attempts to preserve unipolarity.

The Belarusian president noted the fruitful cooperation between Russia and Belarus in Antarctica, where Russian and Belarusian have outposts.

"More comfortable working conditions are being created for Russians. A wintering complex has been created. It is important that nobody seeks to divvy up anything there. The Belarusians work alongside the Russians. Our station is close, just 20 kilometers away (from a Russian outpost - TASS), and all kinds of assistance - both in terms of research and day-to-day life - are provided to the Belarusian specialists that are stationed there," he said.