Paris transport workers to stage strike during summer Olympics

PARIS, January 29. /TASS/. Employees of the Autonomous Administration of Parisian Transport (RATP) have warned of a seven-month strike, which will begin on February 5 and will cover the period of the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the TV channel BFMTV, citing a statement by one of the country's largest trade unions, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).

The strike should last from February 5 to September 9. It will involve "all RATP personnel," as follows from the letter that was sent to the head of the transport administration Jean Castex. The decision was made in connection with "the disagreement stated on Monday, January 29, regarding inadequate pay measures for 2024."

The CGT put forward a number of demands, including "the abolition of the rate cap, the reassessment and expansion of [the] hourly range for additional and travel expenses, the negotiation of shorter working hours based on a 32-hour week," and the inclusion of an "employment supplement" for low-income people in the staff regulations.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 16, 2024.

Earlier, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said that the transportation system of the French capital was not ready for the Olympics, during which the city expected the arrival of up to 20 million tourists. The cost of travel in the city’s transport during the Olympic and Paralympic Games will double. The price of one ride on the subway will rise from the current 2.1 euros to 4 euros.