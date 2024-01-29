Israeli airstrike targets Iranian military command center near Damascus

BEIRUT, January 29. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carried out an attack on the Sayyidah Zaynab suburb of the Syrian capital where the headquarters of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force is located, the Dubai-based Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, three missile strikes hit the military facility. In addition, a camp of Shiite militants fighting on the side of the Syrian army came under fire in the Aqraba neighborhood south of Damascus.

The Sham FM radio station reported explosions on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, saying that the country’s air defenses had opened fire on enemy targets over Damascus.

Two people were killed and several more suffered wounds in the Israeli airstrikes on the Sayyidah Zaynab suburb of Damascus, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

On December 25, an Israeli airstrike on a southern suburb of the Syrian capital killed Iranian General Razi Mousavi who headed the IRGC’s group of military advisers in Syria. On January 20, another strike by the Israeli Air Force hit a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, killing General Yousef Omidzadeh who led an intelligence unit in the Quds Force. The Iranian leadership vowed to take revenge on Israel for killing its two military commanders.